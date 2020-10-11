Rekha is synonymous to elegance and timeless beauty. The iconic actress turned 66 on Saturday. From fans to a fraternity, everyone wished the actress for a happy and healthy life. Bollywood celebs took to social media and shared throwback snaps with a beautiful heartwarming post for Rekha.

Let's take a look at some of the wishes and blessings that the enchantress got. Scroll down to see Rekha's mesmerizing rare pictures with the stars.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini tweeted, along with a picture collage of the two superstar actresses who were contemporaries in their heydays, "Happy Birthday wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now, and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend,"

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared a candid picture of them having a hearty laugh. The picture speaks a thousand words. Take a look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday birthday post for Rekhaji is the cutest wish ever. Ananya wished the veteran by sharing a rare unseen picture of Rekjhai is holding toddler Ananya. Ananya is also seen as fangirling Rekhaji. It is a sight to behold.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Star-struck. Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha Ji. Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off-screen. Love you to the moon and back."

यह कहाँ आ गये हम यूँही साथ साथ चलते...?

Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji ❤️❤️

यह कहाँ आ गये हम यूँही साथ साथ चलते...?

Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji ❤️❤️

Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love u to moon n back ?#HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/XENFbbUWuI — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 10, 2020

Vivek Oberoi

Vikevk Oberoi Tweeted, "Many Many happy returns of the day to Bollywood's evergreen beauty, the original #diva #Rekha Ji. Here's wishing you good health and a long, long life—much love from all of us. #HappyBirthdayRekha Ji!" (sic).

Many Many happy returns of the day to Bollywood's evergreen beauty, the original #diva #Rekha ji. Here's wishing you good health and a long long life. Much love from all of us.#HappyBirthdayRekha ji! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 10, 2020

Divya Dutta

Special day today. 10.10.2020. And special it is. Happy bday to the diva #Rekha Ji! mentioned Divya Dutta on her Twitter handle.

Special day today. 10.10.2020. And special it is. Happy bday to the diva #Rekha ji! pic.twitter.com/4BXmLBDBmb — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 10, 2020

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Rekhaji.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram and shared a series of candid pictures with Rekha with a beautiful note that read as, "Happiest Birthday to the ever-gorgeous, stunning #rekha Ji, from us being Maya and Priya , (kkk) to Laxmi and Meena (bulandi) ,working with you has always been a learning enriching experience ! To love and happiness and friendship for so many years and many more to come ! Love you ! And may our tradition of our poutya pics continue,"

Katrina Kaif too wished Rekha with a beautiful snap of Rekhaji.

Wishing the beautiful and radiant actress Rekhaji a very Happy Birthday!