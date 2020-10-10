There are legends, and then there is Rekha. Her captivating beauty, alluring eyes, graceful walk and soft-spoken nature make our heart skip a beat. Her body of work is remarkable, and the evergreen versatile actress has acted in more than 180 Hindi films and won a National Film Award, three Filmfare Awards as well as a Padma Shri (2010), is known for having played strong female characters in mainstream and independent cinema.

As the diva turns 66 today, let's take a look at her fashion sense that has evolved over the years. From wearing western outfits to chiffon sarees and now Banasari sarees, Rekha's wardrobe is filled with elegance and timeless accessories.

Rekha's signature look, cultivated without an army of stylists in tow. Her sarees are a class apart, and one can never take that trademark from her.

Rekha's fashion sense over the years

Khubsoorat (1980), Silsila (1981), Umrao Jaan (1981), Kalyug (1981), Vijeta (1982), Jeevan Dhaara (1982), Agar Tum Na Hote (1983), Utsav (1984), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), to name a few are etched in the memory of her fans till date. Rekha is known for her fashion sense. And although now the actor is only spotted in Benarasi silk sarees, traditional Indian jewellery, bold red lips, her gorgeous black mane flowing behind. From wearing skirts to western outfits, her saree clad avatar is much loved.

Accessories that Reakha wears

Her sarees are always complemented with a full-sleeved blouse with zari cuffs or stacked bangles. The traditional maang tikka, layered necklaces chaandbalis, a bindi. Just choose all of the above, and round your look off with a bold red lip. Maximalist jewellery should unfailingly be accompanied with a traditional potli bag and a flower-clad bun for maximum impact.

Rekha's personal life has always grabbed eyeballs

Rekha played the other woman alongside Amitabh Bachhan and Jaya Bachchan, who played the wife in Silsila. Despite a lot of fire and chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha at that time. Rekha makes sure even now her profession gathering with the Bachchan's is courteous and professional.

Let's take a look at some of her pictures of the birthday day that are bound to make you smile.

Does she look like she has turned 66 today? The timeless beauty is surely ageing like a fine wine.

Team IBTimes wishes the elegant enchantress Rekhaji a very happy and birthday.

