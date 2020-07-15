Last week, the BMC had sealed veteran actress Rekha's bunglow Sea Springs after her security guard was tested positive for Covid. After her security guard, four other watchmen in the area have also contracted the virus. While Rekha has been home quarantined following the developments, the actress has reportedly refused to get her Covid test done.

According to several media reports, Rekha is not allowing BMC officials to enter her bungalow. Sometime back, some of her staff members were also tested positive for Covid. All the infected people were sent to BMC's Covid-19 facility for treatment.

The reports also suggested that Rekha's manager Farhana had given instructions to BMC officials to ring her up before carrying out any procedures. However, when the officials called the actress' manager, she informed them that Rekha was doing fine and is not willing to undergo Covid test saying that she had not come in contact with anyone from the infected ones.

It is now being reported that when BMC officials were sent to sanitise Rekha's bungalow, the actress didn't allow them to enter her home.

Rekha had said that she will get the test done herself and is supposed to submit the test results to the concerned authorities.

However, it is not yet known whether the actress, who has been living in home isolation over the past few weeks, has had a Covid test done.