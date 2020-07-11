COVID-19 has not left Bollywood untouched. As Mumbai became a hotspot of Coronavirus, many actors reported cases in their own homes. Many staff of big Bollywood actors have tested positive for COVID-19 so far like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Now, Rekha's bungalow has been sealed by the BMC and has been declared a containment zone for COVID-19. Reports have emerged that a security guard at the actress' house tested positive for the virus.

Rekha's house sealed by BMC

A poster was found outside Rekha's house in Bandra by the BMC. The poster reads that that there is a COVID-19 patient at the residence, following which it has come to light that a security guard has tested positive for Coronavirus at the residence.

The residence in Bandra has been declared a containment zone and the area has been sanitised. A few days ago, the security guard had tested positive for the virus, TOI reported, following which he has been receiving treatment at the BKC facility in Mumbai.

Many Bollywood stars' houses have been sealed at some point during the pandemic due to staff testing positive. Last month Aamir Khan's house was sealed and sanitised due to some of his staff testing positive.

Even as cases rise in India, many Bollywood actors have begun resuming work after a long break due to the nation-wide lockdown. The pandemic has left Bollywood a changed landscape. Both Arjun Kapoor and Vidya Balan had resumed photoshoots sharing their post-COVID shooting experiences.