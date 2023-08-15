Priyanka Chopra was the queen of glamour and sexiness as she joined Nick Jonas on the opening day of his tour. In classic black and white outfits, the two looked too hot to handle. The power couple oozed some major fashion goals with their stylish pictures. However, one couldn't help but notice how the two couldn't keep their hands off each other.

What the two wore

The Citadel actress looked powerful in a black and white shimmery bandeau paired with a midi skirt. Her leather jacket and open hair aced the flirtatious look. Nick Jonas kept it classic in an all white outfit. PeeCee shared a series of pictures where the two were seen getting cosy. The pictures sparked chemistry and passion between the two.

Priyanka's post

"You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!" Chopra wrote while sharing the pictures. The picture has received over 18 million likes.

"Hot couple", wrote one user. "Sexy couple," wrote another. "First and the last pic," came one more comment. Social media went gaga over their pictures and filled it with comments. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in a grand wedding ceremony back in 2018. And ever since then, Nick has been sharing tid bits about the elaborate wedding.

Nick reminices his wedding moments

"There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other," Nick recently told People magazine. "They try to be the first to put the garland on the other and it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant," he added.