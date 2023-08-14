On Saturday, popular singer Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, performed at the Jonas Brothers concert at the Yankee Stadium in New York on Saturday. Wifey- actor Priyanka Chopra got emotional seeing Nick Jonas perform on the stage. The pictures and videos from the show have surfaced online, However, in a bizarre incident but a fan threw an undergarment at Nick during the performance.

In the now viral clip, Nick Jonas was seen interacting with the audience, when a black bra was hurled towards him and it landed near him.

How did Nick react to the incident?

As soon as he saw the bra he paused, looks down at the floor, and resumed singing. Moments later, he walked away from the spot. Despite the incident, the concert continued.

What did Nick wear at the concert?

Nick was wearing a blue shirt and rust-coloured pants as he sang on stage.

Priyanka was in tears seeing Nick perform

Priyanka looked stunning in a black and silver checkered crop top that she paired with a black maxi skirt and a matching cropped leather jacket.

Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie attended the first show of the Jonas Brothers. A viral video showed Priyanka in tears as she stood at the VIP booth.

Netizens react

Netizens expressed disappointment and called for more respect towards artists.

One fan wrote, "So disrespectful to him and his family members and they need to learn how to respect and love the family and especially our queen Priyanka," a user wrote.

"This is so embarrassing. Calling yourself a fan and then hurling a bra at the artist. How disrespectful and disgusting!!" another user wrote.

The third user said, " Nick Jonas was not moved by the bra thrown at him while performing along with his brothers at the Jonas Brothers' concert @ the Yankee Stadium in New York on Saturday."