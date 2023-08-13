After the success of The Kashmir Files, director-producer duo Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are back once again with another series 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' which is premiering on ZEE5. The duo unveiled the trailer at SKICC in Srinagar, Kashmir and amidst the series of promotions in the heart of Srinagar, Vivek and Pallavi spent some time soaking in the beauty of Kashmir while indulging in a shikhara ride on the banks of the picturesque Dal Lake.

The couple also revealed that they had been lusting for some relaxing moments in between their strenuous work schedules and nothing could have been better than choosing Kashmir.

The plot

The Kashmir Files explores the untold truth of the Kashmiri Pandits straight from the horses' mouths. The Kashmir Files Unreported captures the historical, ethical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes, and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It goes on to portray the situation which led to the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on Kashmir today. Woven together through real-life anecdotes, survivor testimonies and archived footage.

Netizens who have watched the film on Zee 5, have lauded the gripping and intense docu-series and called it "eye-opener".

A user mentioned, "So ,now the the news is that@vivekagnihotri has announced to make the new project on #kashmir by the name "The Kashmir Files - Unreported". What do you think .......??"

Filmmaker #VivekAgnihotri, The Kashmir Files: Unreported, Director also reacted over the opening of the case & advised the Supreme Court to take the help of his upcoming documentary series for pieces of evidence against the genocide of #Hindus in #Kashmir. — Mahar Naaz (@naaz_mahar) August 9, 2023

Another mentioned, "Filmmaker #VivekAgnihotri, The Kashmir Files: Unreported, Director also reacted over the opening of the case & advised the Supreme Court to take the help of his upcoming documentary series for pieces of evidence against the genocide of #Hindus in #Kashmir."

'The Kashmir Files Unreported' has now been released. The docu-series started streaming on Zee5 on August 11.