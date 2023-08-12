If you are an avid comedy show lover, you must have watched grown up watching these two cult shows on Indian television Sarabhai v Sarabhai and Khichdi. The shows were so popular that even now fans watch the re-run of the series on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Apart from the show, the makers also made a film Khichdi which was also a massive hit.

Teaser of Khichdi 2 out now

And now, there is a piece of good news for fans who are in for a treat as the highly anticipated sequel, 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan', is all set to light up the big screen and tickle your funny bone this Diwali. The iconic Parekh family is back with a bang and is set to bring double the laughter and craziness in this fresh cinematic instalment. The teaser of the film was dropped on Friday and the surprise element was Farah Khan. The banter between Parekh and Farah is simply unmissable. Keeping the ensemble Khichdi cast. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

Netizens react to the teaser

Fans were in for a treat as the makers announced Khichdi 2, however a section of netizens saw Praful missing in the announcement teaser and were quick to question the makers.

A user wrote, "Where is Praful?"

Another mentioned, "OMG - crazy family is back bunch of talents.. Best writers of comedy ❤️ Can't wait."

Dropping the date announcement teaser of the sequel, JD Majethia wrote, "The most in demand "Family Entertainer " is here to entertain you this Diwali in cinema halls Share the happiness with friends, family and followers .."

Written & Directed by Aatish Kapadia, and Produced by Hatsoff Productions, 'Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan' takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride.

Box office clash: 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' and Tiger 3 this Diwali

However, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is also set to hit the screens this Diwali. This means the film will be facing off with Salman Khan's highly anticipated Tiger 3 this Diwali.

Mark your calendars for the grand Diwali release of 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' and Tiger 3.