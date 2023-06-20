The controversy revolving around Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush doesn't seem to boil down. Ever since Om Raut's directorial has released it has stirred into massive controversy. From cringe-worthy dialogues to shoddy VFX, CGI and costumes of Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Prabhas as well as certain scenes haven't gone down well with the makers.

"Lord Hanuman is not God, he is a devotee, we made him God": Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir

Amidst severe backlash, Manoj Muntashir Shukla the dialogue writer of Adiprush has been defending himself over Lord Hanuman's dialogue in the film.

During a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj Muntashir claimed that lord Hanuman was not a god and said, "Bajrangbali bhagwan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwan banaya hai. (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We have made them God)." Defending his dialogue in the movie, he further added that Hanuman didn't communicate as Shri Ram did and said, "Bajrangbali darshanic bate nahi karte hai."

The very first thing he should do is stop giving interviews? — Shark ? (@Motichur_laddoo) June 19, 2023

Manoj Muntashir's claims have once again enraged netizens and they are of the view that he should now stop giving interviews.

One of the comments read, "The very first thing he should do is stop giving interviews."

Another reminded him saying, "Hanuman ji was an incarnation of Lord Shiva, this stupid man has no brains and he is writing dialogues for Ramayana."

The third one said, "Someone please make him quiet."

On Saturday, Muntashir put forward his stance over Adipurush's bad dialogues row. He told Republic World "Yes completely. It is not an error; it is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogue for Bajrangbali"

The dialogue writer explained the logic for simplifying the lines, he said, "We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing, if there are multiple characters in a film all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division"

Responding particularly to the dialogue around Lord Hanuman's dialogue in the film, 'Tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki', Muntashir said, "I am not the first person to write this dialogue, it is already there"

In an interview with TV9 Bharatvasha, Muntashir was of the view that Adipurush was made for today's generation since there was nothing made of our real superheroes for a long and he was worried that today's kids will forget our superheroes like Ram, Hanuman, and Angad over Captain America and Hulk.

A user said, "Manoj Muntashir Shukla self-proclaimed Pandit Lord Hanuman was 11th RudraAvatar of Lord Shiva. He was actually Lord Shiva who was Bhakt of Shri Ram. What are you saying...Have you even read Ramayan No wonder he wrote such regressive Dialogues for Lord Hanuman ruining Ramayan"

As a member of @AICWAofficial, we have request the @PMOIndia to ban #Adipirush.. Cos its a total distortion of our Ramayan , our culture, our language is completely distorted in the film.

Everyone related to this films needs to render an apology. pic.twitter.com/ZZMDHdrwLc — Ria (@RiaRevealed) June 20, 2023

Amid severe backlash, the makers have said that they are revamping the dialogues which will be reflected in theatres in the coming days.