Band, Baaja, Barrat for Sunny Deol as he welcomed his daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya. Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol got married in a traditional ceremony on Sunday morning. After the lavish wedding the deol Khandaan hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday. The who's who of Bollywood were seen greeting the hosts Sunny Deol and Dharmendra at the reception.

Groom's father Sunny Deol and Dharmendra opted for jet-black suits with paired with formal white shirts. Abhay Deol wore a dark blue kurta pyjama with a black jacket, he was all smiles for the paparazzi Fans have been gushing over his dimples and the way he greeted paps.

Salman Khan looked dapper as he arrived for the party in a black suit. However, netizens were of the view that Salman Khan is overworked as they could see eye bags and puffy eyes.

Aamir Khan kept it casual in a short kurta and denim. However, netizens slammed him for a wet spot or rather stain on his kurta.

Bobby Deol was accompanied by his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol at the reception. The father-son duo was twinning in black suits and white shirts, Tanya looked radiant in a peach saree.

Fans can't take their eyes off Bobby Deol's son Aryaman, Gen z and netizens have flocked to paparazzi accounts and called Aryaman "handsome" and "smart looking".

Meanwhile, it was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who stole the limelight. The couple walked hand-in-hand at Sunny Deol's son Karan's reception.

Deepika looks regal in an Anarkali suit, while Ranveer chose an off-white bandh gala suit.

Several clips of Deepika and Ranveer dancing and chit-chatting with the guests at the reception have gone viral.

In one of the clips that have surfaced online, DeepVeer is seen grooving to the track Meri Umar Ke Naujawano as the newlyweds Karan and Drisha join them on the dance floor.

Singer Sonu Nigam performed at Karan's reception and Sunny was seen grooving to his music with his younger son Rajveer, while in another video, all the guests get a group picture clicked. Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is also seen as part of the group.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were twinning in black at the reception. Kapil shared a picture with Dharmendra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram Stories.

Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta who is soon going to embrace motherhood along with her husband Vatsal Sheth who is also seen in Adipurush also attended the reception. Ishita opted for a purple saree and Vatsal opted for a black suit.

Raj Babbar, Suniel Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha, and Poonam Dhillon were also present at the party.

Several pictures and videos of Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra bonding at the reception have made fans nostalgic and reminded them of the two megastars and their stardom. Even after decades, the aura of these superstars is evergreen.

While Poonal Dhillion shared pictures from the reception as she posed with Dharmendra.

Anupam Kher also penned a note on the occasion. It read: "Congratulations dearest #Karan and #Drisha Deol on your marriage! My best wishes to the entire #Deol family. They are one of the most wonderful, genuine and kind people in the Hindi film Industry. I feel so much love for them! May God give them all the happiness in the world!"

Ranveer was also present at Karan and Drisha's sangeet ceremony and had raised the bar for fun with his infectious energy. The actor had even rapped to the track 'Apna Time Ayega' from his film Gully Boy. Karan and Drisha's wedding took place at Taj Lands' End in Mumbai. Karan wore a cream sherwani and a turban, while the bride Drisha wore a red lehenga. Later he took to his Instagram to share the official photos from the wedding. Sharing the wedding pictures, he wrote, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Karan and Drisha had tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony. Take a look at the pictures.