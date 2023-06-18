The 90's kids have grown up reading famous comic Archies. And now Bollywood gets its first film The Archies which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. After sharing posters and postcards from the film, the makers on Sunday released the teaser of the upcoming film The Archies during its Tudum fan event.

The cast, including Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley).

Before the teaser was unveiled, the cast took to the stage of Tudum to perform the song "Sunoh." However, netizens weren't too pleased with the cast's performance.

It looks like an annual function performance of some elite school.

Most of them are colleges dropouts and are prepping for this film for almost an year. And this is the performance they come up with ?‍♀️

Thodi toh rehearsal kar li hoti#TheArchies https://t.co/yeIQLreYDP — Shubhi Srivastava (@shubhi1011) June 18, 2023

A netizen compared their live performance to the annual college fest

The next one was of the view that "It looks like an annual function performance of some elite school. Most of them are college dropouts and are prepping for this film for almost a year. And this is the performance they come up with. Could have done some rehearsal."

I grew up reading Archies (+Casper, Richie Rich, Wendy) borrowed from lending libraries on Free School Street. It is more "real" for me than Hindi-language Chacha Choudhury.



Criticism of this world is fine. But so is depicting it. In fact, in Modi age, might even be a good thing https://t.co/MDOYwfk2fh — Shoaib Daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) June 18, 2023

The next one wrote, "Nepo kids performing in their annual day function."

It looks like an annual function performance of some elite school.

Most of them are colleges dropouts and are prepping for this film for almost an year. And this is the performance they come up with ?‍♀️

Thodi toh rehearsal kar li hoti#TheArchies https://t.co/yeIQLreYDP — Shubhi Srivastava (@shubhi1011) June 18, 2023

The teaser

Set in 1964, the teaser gives a sneak peek into the lives of these seven friends. A sweet tale of love, friendship, parties, protests, music, cakes and celebration.

Archies's teaser begins with a glimpse of Riverdale, a hill station, and features a train puffed into the Riverdale station as horses and a few cars are seen on the road. The town features Pop Tate's, a soda shop where Archie and his friends meet in downtime. The group of friends plays music, dances at parties and classrooms, and enjoys time outdoors too.

Soon after the film's teaser hit social media, moviegoers were quick to share their reactions.

A user wrote that Suhana Khan does not look like a Bollywood heroine and has neither looks nor talent. The user wrote: "Sorry to say but Suhana Khan doesn't appear to be a heroine material. She literally doesn't have anything neither looks nor talent. But she will definitely get a chance since she is SRK's daughter."

I have lived the Archie’s comic all my childhood and this honestly doesn’t connect to me at all. Nor does the styling help me recognise characters, with Veronica and Betty looking like clones, nor does it even show give us a glimpse of the friendship of the characters — Meh (@sophieyanka) June 18, 2023

Another mentioned, "I have lived Archie's comic all my childhood and this honestly doesn't connect to me at all. Nor does the styling help me recognise characters, with Veronica and Betty looking like clones, nor does it even show give us a glimpse of the friendship of the characters(sic)."

Just previewed Netflix's 'The Archies' teaser, a 1960s musical series. ? Exciting vibes overall, but Suhana Khan's presence didn't quite hit the mark. Still hoping for a dazzling musical experience! ?✨ #TheArchies #Netflix #MusicalSeries — Ansh (@Anshuma38232421) June 18, 2023

The third one mentioned, "Just previewed Netflix's 'The Archies' teaser, a 1960s musical series. Exciting vibes overall, but Suhana Khan's presence didn't quite hit the mark. Still hoping for a dazzling musical experience! ✨ #TheArchies #Netflix #MusicalSeries (sic)."

Sorry to say but #SuhanaKhan doesn't appear to be a heroine material ?She literally doesn't have anything neither looks nor talent ?? But #SRK? ki beti hai so definitely chance toh banta hai ? #Tudum2023 #TheArchies #SRKians #ShahRukhKhan — driscando (@drishtantghimi1) June 18, 2023

The fourth user mentioned, "Another user said the teaser was decent but not relatable while adding this looks more like a remake instead of an adaptation. The user wrote: "The Archies teaser review: Decent but not much relatable; production values on point; being an Indian adaptation, it looks more like a remake. However, I hope one of my favourite Zoya Akhtar has something good in store (sic)."

The musical drama is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti ("Dahaad") for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha DeVitre ("Kapoor & Sons").