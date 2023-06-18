Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush was released in theatres worldwide on June 16, 2023. Ever since the release of the film. Om Raut's Adipurush has been facing severe backlash for its VFX, shoddy CGI and cringe-worthy dialogues. Moviegoers are enraged over the usage of words such as "Baap",(father) and Bajrang (Lord Hanuman) in the film says, "Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki." (The clothes, oil, and fire all belong to your father, it is him who will get burned).

In the wake of severe criticism from netizens, Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer of the film spoke to several television channels on Saturday and said that he has written it deliberately. This ended up in further trolling for the makers.

Amid backlash makers to revamp the dialogues on Adipurush

On Sunday, merely two days after the release of the film team Adipurush issued a statement saying that they "will rework on the dialogues" and the same will reflect in theatres in the coming days.

The statement read as follows

Team Adipurush in respect of Public Opinion revamps dialogues for a 'Unifying Film Experience'. The team decides to make alterations to the film's dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience.

The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," read the statement.

After backlash, Manoj Munashir in an interaction with Republic, spoke about the dialogues. He said "It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogue for Bajrang Bali. We have made it simple deliberately because we have to understand if there are multiple characters in the film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of division."

"Reserved seats for Hanuman ji across the theaters while screening of Adipurush" Isn't it was a marketing strategy to lure or fool hindus on the name of Ramayan?



Adipurush movie has made the Mockery of epic tale Ramayan & Sanatan Dharma !#BanAdipurushMovie #BanAdipurush pic.twitter.com/IRg3kIhNpB — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) June 18, 2023

#Adipurush writer @manojmuntashir is now saying that the film is "heavily inspired by #Ramayana but it's not Ramayana".. This so-called epic film was officially announced, made and promoted as RAMAYANA ADAPTATION.. See how shamelessly they're playing with people's sentiments. pic.twitter.com/6evkBnWPIr — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 17, 2023

Shameless Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut are justifying this much of heinous crime they had done with #Aadipurush in Republic Bharat pic.twitter.com/Llo3tHFlQW — Kishan (@Kisan__007) June 17, 2023

When the anchor was probed further about the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence where he is heard saying, "Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki," Muntashir said, "How do we all know the Ramayana?" "Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki," Muntashir said, "How do we all know the Ramayana? We have the tradition of katha vaachan (storytelling), we read also but there is a vaachan parampara (the tradition of storytelling). Ramayan is the kind of Granth (book) which we have heard from our very childhood, there is Akhand Ramayan, paath and many other things. I come from a small village where our grandmothers used to tell us stories from Ramayan in this language. One more thing, the dialogue that you just mentioned, it has been used by the greatest saints, and storytellers in our country in the same manner as I have written it (in Adipurush). I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it is already there."

Manoj Muntashir justifies dialogues; pens lengthy tweet in defence

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

After his statements he faced the wrath of fans furthermore, some even said that if Muntashir is saying it's an "adaption of Ramayana", why was one seat reserved for Hanumanji in theatres?

Don't understand why filmmakers always show Hanuman Ji as some clown nd funny character.

Even Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan showed him in such way.



Hanuman ji is ज्ञान गुण सागर अष्ट सिद्धि नौ निधि के दाता - परम ज्ञानी!



Then why such mockery? #AdipurushDisaster #OmRaut#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/VSbIpPGj2R — Shivbhakt Abhishek (@Anjaneya_06) June 18, 2023

A look at the dialogues that didn't go down well with the cine-goers

Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na.. Jiski jalti hai..

Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.

Hanuman: Aap kaal ke liye kaleen bicha rahe hain.

WTF is " Tere Baap Ki ", yeh kis mawali ne dialogues likhe hai?#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/hhWE1Lo70P — ?.? (@whenvsayshii) June 16, 2023

Ravan: "Jo humai beheno ko hath lagayega... uski lanka laga denge."

Ravan: "Teri bua ka bageecha hi kya jo hawa khane chala aaya". And "Mere Sapole ne tumhare Sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya, abhi toh pura pitara bhara pada hai."

Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan.

This Ramayana: the legend of prince ram by a japanese is still the best onepic.twitter.com/TMLPVBwKKv — neha (@inlostworlld) June 16, 2023

The best anime film that too released in 1992, I watch many more times even now, though I don't get full movie in hindi version. And when I saw it was animated from Japan ???. #JaiShreeRam #AdipurushReview #Ramayana #Japan #india #Rammohan Ramayana:the legend of Prince Ram. pic.twitter.com/umiFJ1E3nT — Deepak Chikkamath (@deepak_prince5) June 17, 2023

Netizens have cited examples of the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, from the Ramanand Sagar series and the 1990s, Japanese anime movie 'The Legend of Ramayana' as well as his various portrayals from the animated Hanuman movies and the Disney+ Hotstar series, which depict him as both mighty, as well as wise.