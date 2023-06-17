Ever since the release of Om Raut's Adipurush has released, the film has been drawing ire from netizens for its shoddy VFX, CGI, and cringe-worthy dialogues. In fact, even Prabhas's aura and charm couldn't save the film from getting negative reviews. Movie-goers who watched the film have slammed the makers, especially dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and director Om Raut for the script and dialogue writing. Fans have alleged the makers for tampering with the Hindu mythology and hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Some netizens are of the view that such usage of words and language was never used by the deity and it's an insult to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman.

Manoj Muntashir defends Adipurush dialogues amid backlash

The writer Manoj Muntashir has now claimed that he has purposely written these lines. After facing backlash, the writer has come out in defence of Adipurush's dialogue

In an interaction with Republic, Muntashir was asked about the rationale behind some of the much-criticised lines in the film, mainly ones spoken by Lord Hanuman during the Lanka Dehan scene. "It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogue for Bajrang Bali," he responded, adding, "We have made it simple deliberately because we have to understand if there are multiple characters in the film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of division."

When he was asked further about Hanuman's dialogue during the 'Lanka dahan' sequence where he was heard saying, "Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki," Muntashir said, "How do we all know the Ramayana? We have the tradition of katha vaachan (storytelling), we read also but there is a vaachan parampara (the tradition of storytelling). Ramayan is the kind of Granth (book) which we have heard from our very childhood, there is Akhand Ramayan, paath and many other things. I come from a small village where our grandmothers used to tell us stories from Ramayan in this language. One more thing, the dialogue that you just mentioned, it has been used by the greatest saints, and storytellers in our country in the same manner as I have written it (in Adipurush). I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it is already there."

However, Muntashir's defence did not go well with viewers.

A suer wrote, "It is not oversimplification.....it is a derogatory language which we do not accept as coming from our revered God."

Another wrote, "Totally disconnected with Manoj Muntasir. And see his audacity...he is still defending it. Shame!!!!!".

"Making dialogues simpler is understandable but making dialogues disrespectful and entirely out of the lexical and contextual plane is just ridiculous. He should be ashamed and apologize instead of justifying it," read one comment.

Some even said that if Muntashir is saying it's an adaption of Ramayana, why was one seat reserved for Hanumaji in theatres?

#Adipurush writer @manojmuntashir is now saying that the film is "heavily inspired by #Ramayana but it's not Ramayana".. This so-called epic film was officially announced, made and promoted as RAMAYANA ADAPTATION.. See how shamelessly they're playing with people's sentiments. pic.twitter.com/6evkBnWPIr — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 17, 2023

Here are the dialogues in the films that didn't down go well with the audience.

Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na.. Jiski jalti hai..

Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.

Hanuman: Aap kaal ke liye kaleen bicha rahe hain.

Ravan: Jo humai beheno ko hath lagayega... uski lanka laga denge.

Ravan: Teri bua ka bageecha hi kya jo hawa khane chala aaya.

"Mere Sapole ne tumhare Sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya, abhi toh pura pitara bhara pada hai."

'Apologise to the nation' MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lambasts makers for 'pedestrian' dialogues in Adipurush

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the makers of 'Adipurush' and demanded an apology dialogue in the film.

The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir as well as the director should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman. It hurts every Indian's sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our…

Ahead of its release, several BJP leaders, including Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, had given a thumbs-up to the film.

Fadnavis wrote on his Instagram handle, "May the #Adipurush Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much-awaited film 'Adipurush' based on MaryadaPurshottam Prabhu Shri Ram's life. Wishing the directors, producers and team #Adipurush a chartbuster success!@manojmuntashir."

Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan.