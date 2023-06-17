Adipurush, directed by Om Raut was released on June 16, 2023, worldwide. Starring Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janki (Sita Mata), Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Ever since the release of the film. Moviegoers and devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman have slammed the makers for the representation of the film. From cringeworthy dialogues to some the particular scenes in the film do not go with the Hindu mythology of Ramayan.

The ones who have read Valmiki's Ramayana and watched Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan were of the view that any animated Ramayan would have been a better choice. From VFX, dialogues, and representation of Hanuman, Raavan, and Lanka, cine-goers have slammed the makers.

A plea has been filed in Delhi High Court against Om Raut's film Adipurush. The plea alleges that the film has mocked 'Ramayana', a Hindu epic.

The plea was filed by Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena. The PIL says the film has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community as it mocks Ramayana, Lord Rama and our culture.

#AdipurushDisaster



Made in Japan in 1992 yet 100x better than Adipurush.



Ramayana: The legend of Prince Rama ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xZIYuix85S — Tanmay Sutradhar ?? (@thetanmay_) June 17, 2023

Live Law has tweeted in detail about the petition.

The petition said the film directed by Om Raut has hurt Hindu religious sentiments by depicting religious figures in a wrong way and is portraying something in total contrast to what has been presented in the Sanskrit epic, written by Valmiki, Tulsidas and others.

The plea states that the scenes show the religious characters in bad taste and are an absolute insult to Hindu civilization, Hindu religious figures, idols, etc,

It also adds, "The Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh has also made the public statement not to allow the exhibition of #Adipurush which may hurt religious sentiments. Therefore, the implication of its release may have far-reaching consequences if it is passed and cleared for unrestricted exhibition."

The depiction of these deities in 'Adipurush' is inaccurate and inappropriate and contrary to depictions of religious characters in the Hindu epic Ramayana. It has mocked the Ramayana and the Indian culture, the petitioner accused.

Hindu Sena National President files PIL in #DelhiHighCourt seeking removal of alleged “objectionable scenes” in #Adipurush film relating to “Ravana, Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Hanuman.”



Scenes are contrary to depictions of religious characters as found in Ramayana, the plea states. pic.twitter.com/Hage83gFjG — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 16, 2023

"The hairstyle, beard and dressing are well defined as per image created in epics. Any variation by film producers, directors and actors would certainly hurt the sentiments of worshipers, devotees and religious believers," the plea said and claimed that such movies may not be permitted for public exhibition until corrective measures are taken by makers.

Netizens are disgusted with dialogues in the film that are written by Manoj Muntashir

One of the users voiced displeasure over a few dialogues by tweeting, "*Lanka Dahan Scene* Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na... Jiski jalti hai... Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The makers are proud of these Chapri dialogues? They want kids to see this?"

A user mentioned, "It's ok if it discourages other filmmakers from making movies based on Ramayana, we are ok with it... That one Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar ji is enough for generations and we should be better left alone by Bollywood!"

A third user chimed in and wrote, "I am appalled with these dialogues. At least respect public sentiments."

#AdipurushWithFamily

Ravana does welding work?



Good, didn't show repairing tire puncture otherwise Saif's secret would have been exposed ???



And if AC was installed in Lanka, he would have sat down to repair it too ???#OmRaut #Adipurush #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/pzsoBvh3Zo — oʇɐɥɐW ʇǝǝɾᴉɥq∀ (@abhijeet_mahato) June 16, 2023

Adipurush is a mythological film, based on Ramayana. Reportedly, the film was made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.