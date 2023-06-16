Theatres turn into temples as fans get idols of Lord Hanuman for Adipurush [Watch] Close
Theatres turn into temples as fans get idols of Lord Hanuman for 'Adipurush' [Watch]

The day has finally come when magnum opus Adipurush has finally hit the screens today in theatres. The first show of the film was at 8 am and fans thronged the cinema halls to watch Prabhas as Lord Ram.

Hanumanji watching Adipurush

Ahead of its release, filmmaker Om Raut requested to reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman. The director firmly believes that Lord Hanuman's presence is necessary wherever the epic is being played. He also requested the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman.

And now social media is filled with multiple reactions of Lord Hanuman watching Adipurush.

And on Friday, the release day of the film, a video of a person decked up as Lord Hanuman is seen watching the movie during the screening in a theatre. Theatres have turned into temples as many fans have got idols of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Take a look: 

Advance booking of Adipurush

The advance bookings of Prabhas starrer have been in full swing. In fact, hundreds of people are forming queues outside theatres in cities like Kolkata, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pune, Aurangabad and Harayana indicating a high possibility of Adipurush running house full for many shows.

Meanwhile, the tickets of Adipurush have surpassed Rs 2000 in several metro cities.

About Adipurush

Actor Devdatta Nage essays the of Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Also Read