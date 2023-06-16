Prabhas' most-awaited Adipurush is finally here! Shows as early as 4 am were screened at many theatres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The film is an onscreen adaptation of Ramayan--Prabhas will appear as Ram, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Directed by Om Raut, the film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 Cr. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Interestingly, every theatre screening of Adipurush will leave one seat empty for Lord Hanuman. Director Om Raut requested theatres to leave one seat as a mark of respect. A few videos of fans performing pooja for the Hanuman seats have been doing rounds.

Sri Hanuman ji ? sthaan at tarakramana theater before starting show #Prabhas#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/y7jR2jvJfz — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) June 16, 2023

The film has created an excellent pre-release buzz with tickets going housefull in just minutes. Based on the pre-booking numbers, trade analysts have predicted a historic opening of Rs 120-140 crore globally with Rs 80-100 crore net in India.

There were questions about #Adipurush opening when the film's teaser was released.



Now #Prabhas has answered them with terrific advance booking numbers.



Such is the BO pull of the pan India Star.



Historic Day 1 collections are on the cards.



₹130 cr to ₹150 cr is the… pic.twitter.com/eUckW6TwHR — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 15, 2023

The first reports on Twitter have given a mixed reaction to the film with fans criticising the bad VFX. However, everyone is appreciative of Prabhas' perfection as Lord Ram. Twiterratis also praised the excellent first half but were disappointed with the lengthy second half which slows down the pace. here are some reactions:

#Adipurush: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½



Newage Passable Ramayana#Prabhas delivers an authentic performance with captivating screen presence in this epic tale which has not so strong direction from Om Raut.



One could feel that the efforts from potential cast & technical crew were not replicated… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 16, 2023

Telugu360 Final Report #Adipurush :



The Commercialised version of Ramayana is a mixed bag. First 50% of the film is VERY GOOD, next 30% bores you & Climax 20% is average. For majority of the part, Visuals are better than expected. Background score , Music are Excellent.



The… — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) June 15, 2023

#Adipurush: Ramayana for the Marvel generation ??#Prabhas and #KritiSanon is good as Lord Rama and Sita ❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍?



BGM and Music is ???



Few sequences in 3D are ???



CG could have been better — ???????? ????? (@BheeshmaTalks) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush first half is pretty GOOD.



The World of Ramayana has been reimagined in an enganging manner. The Visuals and various key episodes are done effectively to cater new age audience. 3D shots are adequately done.



Couple of fight bits have subpar VFX work but it… — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) June 15, 2023

#Adipurush Overall a retelling of the Ramayanam that had a promising 1st half but falls flat in the 2nd half and ends up being tiresome towards the end!



The first half focused on the drama which worked, but the 2nd half didn’t have much other than a prolonged climax fight with… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 15, 2023

Made in both 2D and 3D, the film is released across 6500 screens globally. The film has been certified U with a runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes.