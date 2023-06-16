Adipurush: Advance booking soars high. one seat to be kept vacant in every theatre Close
Prabhas' most-awaited Adipurush is finally here! Shows as early as 4 am were screened at many theatres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The film is an onscreen adaptation of Ramayan--Prabhas will appear as Ram, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Directed by Om Raut, the film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 Cr. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Adipurush

Interestingly, every theatre screening of Adipurush will leave one seat empty for Lord Hanuman. Director Om Raut requested theatres to leave one seat as a mark of respect. A few videos of fans performing pooja for the  Hanuman seats have been doing rounds.

The film has created an excellent pre-release buzz with tickets going housefull in just minutes. Based on the pre-booking numbers, trade analysts have predicted a historic opening of Rs 120-140 crore globally with Rs 80-100 crore net in India.

The first reports on Twitter have given a mixed reaction to the film with fans criticising the bad VFX. However, everyone is appreciative of Prabhas' perfection as Lord Ram. Twiterratis also praised the excellent first half but were disappointed with the lengthy second half which slows down the pace. here are some reactions:

Made in both 2D and 3D, the film is released across 6500 screens globally. The film has been certified U with a runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes.

