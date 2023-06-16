Theatres turn into temples as fans get idols of Lord Hanuman for Adipurush [Watch] Close
Theatres turn into temples as fans get idols of Lord Hanuman for 'Adipurush' [Watch]

The wait is over. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Adipurush" is released in theatres. Ardent fans have flocked to theatres to watch Om Raut's portrayal of Ramayana in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush.

The songs and trailer were well received by the netizens. However, after the release of the teaser netizens slammed the makers for shoddy VFX and cartoonish CGI. The makers then took time to rework the VFX but looks like it was all in vain after watching the entire film. Cinegoers seem to be unhappy and have taken to Twitter to criticise the makers.

Adipurush

The ones who have watched the first-day first-show with sheer enthusiasm have also found several loopholes in the script and have taken to social media and lambasted the makers for not researching enough.

Did the audience fall in love with Adipurush or did they walk out of the screen? Here's what netizens have to say.

"Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment," wrote a user.

A user mentioned, "Adupurush, a Bollywood film, should be boycotted globally until its official apology and Sita's birthplace clip are changed. @PrabhasRaju @SrBachchan."

Another user was of the view that Kriti Sanon's attire in the film was not appropriate, "A thread for people planning to watch "Adipurush, this is definitely not how I pictured Maa Sita to wear her clothes, definitely not my version you can feel free to watch a sleeve less almost invisible blouse maa sita."

A user cited, "Janaki Daughter of Bharat" that one dialogue from #Adipurush has totally distorted the Culture & Region SITA belongs to. There wasn't a thing called country India then."

The fourth one mentioned, "Hanuman ji is having ponytail hairstyle !! Sita mata without Sindoor only Bindi !! Ram Laxman with leather & fashionable beard !! What these Bollywood will showcase u after charging for AC & popcorn would be undesirable."

Another one mentioned, ".Sita Mata was the Daughter of Mithila which is the territory of Nepal at present time "

"Hanuman doing Salam Dashrath is looking like Thakur saab of Suryavansham, VFX mistake is clearly visible Indrajeet aka Meghnath shown with tattoos, " wrote a user.

The fifth one was of the view that "With due respect, here you are slightly wrong, sir. The boycott is not to stop producers to dare to make Hindu theme-based movies. In the movie, Hanuman Ji is portrayed as a MULLA. Prabhu Shri Ram is wearing leather shoes. Do u think it's legitimate?"

Some were not even happy with the usage of the word, "Baap" in Adipurush.

comments

Another wrote, "Ravan wearing Adidas t-shirt with spikes wala hairstyle, Ravan sleeping between snakes idk why Ravan showed without tripund, Ravan wearing facemask idk why, Ravan playing the veena like guitar, Ravan living in dark black Lanka, Ravan is more looking like Khilji."

As per a report in The Free Press Journal, Adipurush makers have not included Sita's Agni Pariksha scene in the film.

hanuman

This is one of the most crucial parts in the mythology where after Sita is rescued by Ram after she stays in the forest after being abducted by Ravan, she undergoes an ordeal of fire to prove her chastity before she is accepted by Ram.

hanaman

All you need to know about the controversy surrounding the birthplace of Sita in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush

Recently, Nepal Censor Board after they took objection to the dialogue which says that Goddess Sita was India's daughter. According to the board, Sita was born in Nepal. But as per the latest update, the board has allowed the film to be screened in Nepal after the makers of Adipurush decided to remove the dialogue from the film.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Also Read