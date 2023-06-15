Priyanka Chopra is basking in the success of Citadel. Despite her busy schedule, PeeCee makes up time for the family and ensures that she spends quality time with her loved ones.

The former beauty queen went to Liverpool for a family holiday and the pictures are every bit of a treasure. Priyanka shared pictures of herself, Nick and Malti from the vacation, but it is one snap that has caught everyone's attention.

Malti's bag grabs attention

In one of the pictures, Malti is seen playing with a mini handbag. While the bag might seem little and cute, wait till you hear the luxury brand and the exorbitant cost it comes at. The bag is a Bulgari Serpenti Forever Mini Bag and comes at a whopping cost of Rs 2.45 lakh. Ever since the cost of the handbag came to the forefront, there has been an element of surprise and shock on social media over the little girl owning such a luxurious bag.

However, one must not forget that there is a high possibility that the Bajirao Mastani actress could have given the purse to Malti just as a make shift toy for a brief period. However, this is not the first time that Malti was seen with something expensive. The adorable little girl has often been seen joining her parents in some high-end, designer outfits. The global star had recently held a pooja at her home on her father's death anniversary.