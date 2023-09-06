Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have ended their marriage. The couple took to social media to break the news of their divorce and released a joint statement. Sophie and Joe called off their four yearlong marriage and said that the divorce is amicable. The two also sought privacy for the sake of their children.

The official statement

"Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.

What reports say went wrong

"Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls," a Page Six report had stated. "It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage," Page Six quoted a source saying.

There are reports of Sophie and Joe having signed a prenup before their marriage. Since the two are the biggest names in their field, the prenuptial agreement made sure that in the event of the two parting ways, no personal or financial damage would ensue. The news of their divorce has broken a million hearts.