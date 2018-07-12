Director Shaad Ali's Bollywood movie Soorma featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Soorma is a biographical sports drama film based on the true story of the triumph of the human spirit. Shaad Ali has written the script for the film with Suyash Trivedi and Siva Ananth. Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh have produced the movie under the banner Sony Pictures Networks Productions. The flick has been censored with a U certificate and it has a runtime of 2.11 hours.

Soorma movie story: The movie is about international hockey player Sandeep Singh (Diljit Dosanjh), who was paralyzed and restricted to a wheelchair after he was injured by an accidental gunshot in 2006. How fights against all odds, gets back on his feet and make a comeback to international hockey in 2008 form the crux of the story of the movie.

Analysis: Soorma has an inspirational story and this biographical sports drama has its own share of entertaining moments. Some romantic, sentimental and comedy scenes and surprising twists keep you engrossed in the narration, say the audience.

Performances: As Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Soorma. Taapsee Pannu has got a scope for acting and she has done justice to her role. Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz and Herry Tangiri have also done good jobs, say the viewers.

Technical: Soorma has decent production values and songs, background score, picturisation and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the filmgoers.

Soorma movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Review #Soorma from #UAE ! A Well Made Biopic in all Respects ! @diljitdosanjh gave Career Best Performance ever. He Nailed it. @taapsee Stole the Show. @Imangadbedi is in Terrific Form ! Worth a Watch !! 1/2

Kireet Khurana‏ @Kireetk

#Soorma - An endearing and honest true story of grit and resilience. Great performances by #tapsee and #daljit. Wishing team Sony Pictures Networks Productions all the very best for their stellar effort!

Sachin's Legacy‏ @LegacyOfSachin

A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee

