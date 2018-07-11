Diljit Dosanjh is one celebrity who has successfully transitioned himself between singing and acting and has excelled at both. If at one end he is creating waves with his chartbuster Punjabi songs, at the other end he is giving many most-sought actors in Bollywood a run for their money with his high hitting performances.

He will be seen stepping into the shoes of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh in his biopic Soorma which is slated to release on July 13. But before we all watch him giving yet another award-winning performance on the silver screen, let's walk down the memory to have a look into his career graph in the Hindi film industry so far.

When Diljit made his debut in Bollywood with director Abhishek Chaubey's film Udta Punjab, he was already a sensation and a well-known face in the regional space. The movie, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was based on the drug abuse in Punjab. He played the role of a cop who is well aware of how his senior officers are helping to smuggle drugs in the state. He realises the grave situation only when it hits one of his family members, his brother named Balli.

He made everyone believe in his on-screen character thanks to his realistic and authentic Punjabi language and method acting. He also made everyone believe that a turbaned guy could also be a mainstream actor in Bollywood putting all the doubts to rest for good. His earnest performance in Udta Punjab helped him bag the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his role of Sartaaj Singh in the film. And not just acting, Diljit also lent his voice to Ikk Kudi song which soon made its way into the favourite playlist of music-lovers.

His promising debut placed him among the A-listers of Bollywood and was also being paired opposite leading ladies of the industries. After showcasing a glimpse of his lover boy image in Udta Punjab, he was later romantically paired opposite Anushka Sharma in Phillauri and once the 'Gabru' made his mark with his 'Urban Pendu' swag and floored many with his sheer acting prowess. And here too, he created magic also with his singing talent.

He later appeared in a multi-starrer project Welcome To New York which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani. He played the role of a recovery agent who dreams to become an actor. The movie, unfortunately, was a big box office disaster but it didn't do any harm to Diljit's stardom.

He continued to spread his wings and kept shuttling between Hindi and Punjabi film industry with ease. While he is gearing up for the release of Soorma also starring Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, he will also be seen in his upcoming film Rangroot which is based on World War I.

But more than films, Diljit likes investing his time in churning out songs and doing more Punjabi films for his fans out there. He has been doing one film in a year in Punjab and would like to keep the same momentum going in Bollywood as well which talks a great deal about his style of work.

And now that Soorma is just two days away from its release, it remains to be seen whether it will further boost his career graph in Bollywood. Let's wait and watch.

Watch Soorma trailer here: