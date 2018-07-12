Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu has struck a chord with some Bollywood celebs and receieved rave reviews from them.

A special screening of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma, a biopic on Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh, was organised on July 11 in Mumbai. Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Divya Dutta, Atul Kasbekar and Milap Zaveri were among those who got a chance to watch Soorma two days ahead of the release.

And undoubtedly, they were completely blown away by stellar performances from the cast and the inspiring story of Sandeep Singh that has now been brought to life on the silver screen.

Director Shaad Ali has tried to keep it as real as possible and has shot Soorma in Sandeep Singh's hometown Shahabad to capture the real essence of his struggle and the journey to become a hockey legend.

It is a lesser-known fact that Sandeep Singh was hailed as one of the world's most dangerous drag-flickers with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname 'Flicker Singh'.

Sandeep was shot while he was travelling in a train 12 years ago which left the hockey player paralysed for two years. But his determination and love for the game brought him back and he won several medals for the country.

Before the special screening, Sandeep Singh expressed his excitement to show his life story to his family. There was a point where the family lost everything and had to even sell their house and stay with their uncle.

Talking about showcasing the film to his family, Sandeep Singh, who travelled in a train 12 years after he was shot in an accident, said, "My entire family and I are very excited to see the film for the first time. We are coming to Mumbai tomorrow and my parents are looking forward to see the reality on my life on the big screen."

As Soorma's story is inspired from true incidents, Diljit Dosanjh had also shot of practising hockey with Paralympians. He has pushed himself to an extreme level to look like a sports person, moreover like Sandeep Singh. He was not only trained by the former captain but also underwent a physical transformation to look like him.

There's a scene in the movie which depicts the character undergoing rehab and therapy. In order to make it look real in the film, Diljit met real-life Olympians before the scene was shot, specifically for the portions in which he is bound to a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, check out the reviews of celebs who cannot stop gushing about Soorma and the brilliant performances that have been put together by the lead actors on the screen.

#OneWordReview...#Soorma: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh... A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion... Well-directed by Shaad Ali. pic.twitter.com/3zN14I1CTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

#soorma is an amazingly inspiring film!! Taut script, nuanced.. emotional as well as breezy.. this one is a must watch!!! Congrats @SnehaRajani @shaadesh @IChitrangda !! It is beautiful... and @diljitdosanjh you are so so endearing.@Imangadbedi @tapseepannu , so sincere! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 11, 2018

What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it i — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 12, 2018

#Soorma tells a strong story about a comeback against all odds. @diljitdosanjh lives the role! He is brilliant! @Imangadbedi gives his best performance till date! @taapsee is super! Vijay Raaz is terrific! Congrats Shaad Ali @SnehaRajani @SonyPicsIndia Pranjal! — Milap (@zmilap) July 11, 2018