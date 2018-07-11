After Sanju, another biopic – Soorma is set to be released. Based on the life of Hockey player Sandeep Singh, Soorma is a sports biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film showcases the struggles that Sandeep Singh underwent in his life, from being a guy-next-door to becoming a top-class Hockey player.

The trailer of Soorma has impressed the audience. The trailer starts on a light note, showing how the Sandeep falls in love with Taapsee's character and starts playing Hockey just to impress her.

However, the story soon takes a serious turn and Sandeep becomes a successful athlete. While the entire nation expects him to bring gold in the Olympics, a tragedy hits him, and he becomes paralysed. He is then forgotten by the nation but also loses his love. He then fights back and regains his position in the national team.

Although Soorma is a limited budget film with not many stars, the film is likely to become a hit at the box office. Here are the top six reasons why Soorma will be a successful film: