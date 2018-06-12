It was a very good Monday for Bollywood after two star-studded trailers dropped. While one of the most anticipated debuts of the year Janhvi Kapoor shined with Ishaan Khattar in the trailer of Dhadak, Diljit Dosanjh wowed everyone with the trailer of Soorma.
The Punjabi singer-turned-actor portrays the role of former Indian hockey skipper Sandeep Singh in a biopic and the first trailer looks promising. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead.
During the trailer launch, Diljit confessed that he wasn't sure he would be able to "pull off" the role, IANS reported. In an interaction with the news agency, the actor revealed:
"When Shaad sir (Soorma director Shaad Ali) narrated this script to me, then I didn't believe it and then I went to Sneha madam (film's producer Sneha Rajani of Sony Pictures) and told her cast me in any film for free but don't cast me in a hockey-based film because it will require lot of hard work and I think I will not be able to pull this off."
However, seeing how the movie has panned out, the actor admitted that if he hadn't accepted the role, he would have definitely regretted it. "You cast me in some romantic film but they were convinced with me and then again, when I went through the story of the film, I felt that it would have been biggest mistake of my career if I wouldn't have worked in this film," the 34-year-old actor said.
Well Diljit, it appears that you have nothing to worry about because fans are in love with the trailer. The trailer has received over 3 million views on YouTube.
Keen to watch the inspiring story of hockey legend Sandeep Singh... #SoormaTrailer only enhances your interest in the movie... #Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi... Directed by Shaad Ali... 13 July 2018 release... Link: https://t.co/Y67couUVVJ
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2018
@diljitdosanjh Paaajiiiii desh wapas aate hi Sabas pehle #Soorma ka trailer dekha.. soooo proud and excited for you!!! It looks amazing n u look adorable..!!Pehle se hi jeet ki badhaaiyaan.. .. woop woop!! https://t.co/ewnurodT5g
— Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) June 12, 2018
What a brilliant trailer!!!!! Cannot wait for this one... https://t.co/kBPmGTsHQ6 @diljitdosanjh @taapsee. Shaad you've killed it ❤️❤️❤️ #Soorma
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 12, 2018
My brother #ShaadAli is back with #SOORMA! Check out this absolute scorcher of a trailer! https://t.co/HMymQ9FfmY looks kickass! @diljitdosanjh @taapsee
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 12, 2018
#SoormaTrailer deserves all the applause... Beyond amazing... @diljitdosanjh @taapsee @Imangadbedi Im so looking forward to watch this..
— Hafizah (@Bly_Leo) June 12, 2018
also soorma is gonna be an epic saga of hockey legend sandeep singh and diljit has given full justice to the role @diljitdosanjh #SoormaTrailer
— Singha (@heisenjit) June 11, 2018
I got GOOSEBUMPS while watching #SoormaTrailer!
FANTASTIC, I'm totally impressed!@diljitdosanjh like never before: you can see the hard-work and passion as an ACTOR! He's truly GIFTED! @taapsee is natural as always!
They all are going to SHINE in #SOORMA!
Mark my words! pic.twitter.com/jR1jP6cjle
— Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) June 11, 2018
#SoormaTrailer is a masterpiece! Hats off @diljitdosanjh ❤ you did it. Yes, you did it #DosanjhanWala Each & every scene from the trailer is amazing & those background songs are giving goosebumps... Release them soon
S O O R M A #DontLetThisStoryPass 13 July pic.twitter.com/PCl1O54uLh
— мυѕĸan ☺ (@MuskanAhuja12) June 12, 2018
#SoormaTrailer surely gives the chill!!
Highly anticipated movie of this year.@diljitdosanjh @taapsee @Imangadbedi
— Ramya RS (@IAmRamyaRS) June 11, 2018