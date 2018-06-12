It was a very good Monday for Bollywood after two star-studded trailers dropped. While one of the most anticipated debuts of the year Janhvi Kapoor shined with Ishaan Khattar in the trailer of Dhadak, Diljit Dosanjh wowed everyone with the trailer of Soorma.

The Punjabi singer-turned-actor portrays the role of former Indian hockey skipper Sandeep Singh in a biopic and the first trailer looks promising. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

During the trailer launch, Diljit confessed that he wasn't sure he would be able to "pull off" the role, IANS reported. In an interaction with the news agency, the actor revealed:

"When Shaad sir (Soorma director Shaad Ali) narrated this script to me, then I didn't believe it and then I went to Sneha madam (film's producer Sneha Rajani of Sony Pictures) and told her cast me in any film for free but don't cast me in a hockey-based film because it will require lot of hard work and I think I will not be able to pull this off."

However, seeing how the movie has panned out, the actor admitted that if he hadn't accepted the role, he would have definitely regretted it. "You cast me in some romantic film but they were convinced with me and then again, when I went through the story of the film, I felt that it would have been biggest mistake of my career if I wouldn't have worked in this film," the 34-year-old actor said.

Well Diljit, it appears that you have nothing to worry about because fans are in love with the trailer. The trailer has received over 3 million views on YouTube.