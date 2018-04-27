The makers of Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, had shifted its release date from June 29 to July 13 to avoid the clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's biopic Sanju.

The makers of the film Fanne Khan, starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had also postponed their release date to avoid box office clash with Salman Khan's Race 3. The makers of Fanne Khan have now decided to shift their date to July 13 as well.

Soorma and Fanne Khan will now release on the same date, and it will be a tough competition between both the films at the ticket windows. Both the films have an amazing star cast with a huge fan following. It is hard to even predict which film might beat the other at the box office.

Talking about the Soorma, Diljit Dosanjh will be playing the role of Hockey Player Sandeep Singh and the film is based on true events from his life. The hockey player was badly injured after being accidentally shot by a gun in a train while he was on his way to join the national team for the world cup being held in Germany. The player was in a wheelchair for two weeks. Brave Sandeep not only recovered himself but was also able to join the national team. The film is directed by Shaad Ali.

On the other hand, Fanne Khan is Atul Manjrekar's directorial debut. The film is based on a father's drive to make his daughter realize her dream. The film is being produced by Arjun N. Kapoor. Earlier, talking about Anil Kapoor's character, producer Arjun had said, "Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion."