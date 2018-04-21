The makers of Rajinikanth's Kaala have finally put an end to the rumours pertaining to the release date of the flick. The multilingual movie, which was supposed to be out on April 27, will now hit the screens, June 7, a week before Salman Khan's biggie Race 3.

"@LycaProductions is Proud to announce our Mega Release, Superstar Rajinikanth's #Kaala on #June7th. #Kaala will be a Mass treat for # Thalaivar Fans. #Kaala to release Worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Malayalam. V- Happy to associate with @dhanushkraja & Wunderbar Films again. [sic]" [sic]" Lyca Productions, which is distributing the film, tweeted.

Earlier reports had claimed that Kaala would be releasing on June 15 and would clash with Race 3. The industry insiders had expressed their concerns as it would affect each other film.

Apart from the overseas centres, the simultaneous release would have impacted both the movies in the regions like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh where both the stars enjoy good fan following.

The decision to release a week before Race 3 has been welcomed by the industry insiders. "It is a good move. These days it is all about openings and one week gap helps Kaala to mint big money," trade tracker Sainath tells International Business Times.

Rajinikanth's Kaala, which has been delayed due to the Kollywood strike, is an action drama where the superstar plays the role of a slum dweller, who stands up for his people. The story is set in Mumbai chawls. It is his second union with the director Pa Ranjith after Kabali.

Whereas Salman Khan Race 3 is a stylish action thriller directed by Remo D'Souza. The success of the previous installments in the franchise have made the audience keep high hopes on the flick.