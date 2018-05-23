Diljit Dosanjh is known to make some adorable gestures for the people he likes. In his own quirky ways, he conveys his love towards people.

Be it in a form of a song dedicated to Kylie Jenner or his Punjabi comments on Gal Gadot's pictures, this Sardaarji knows how to win hearts. On the similar lines, the Soorma star took to his concert stage and congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19 at the St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Punjabi superstar, who is currently touring the United Kingdom, was in Birmingham on the wedding night performing his hit numbers.

During the musical event, Diljit took time out to perform a special song written for the newly-wed royal couple.

Videos from the event have been making the rounds on the internet, with Diljit himself sharing a video on his Twitter timeline. Fans have been going crazy over his tribute.

Check out the video below:

The singer-actor will soon be seen playing the role of Sandeep Singh in a biopic titled Soorma. During his on-going tour, the actor-singer shared a new poster of his upcoming release which showed the hockey player in both the walks of his life.

Diljit has been vigorously training to look perfect for the role and he has been sharing videos of the same on his Instagram account. Soorma is directed by Shaad Ali, and also features Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in key roles. It releases on July 13. Check out the poster below: