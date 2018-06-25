Bollywood has delivered a lot of successful sports films over the years. From Chak De India to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and most importantly Dangal, have been super hits in the box office and among the Bollywood buffs.

There are some exciting sports films in the pipeline with some of Bollywood's most amazing actors. Here is the list:

1. Gold

This Akshay Kumar starrer film is based on true events from the historic story of the Indian hockey team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation. The story of Gold highlights India's encounter with the British hockey team after independence. The film also stars Mouni Roy and others.

The film is set to release on August 15.

2. Soorma

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, this film tells the inspiring story of hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was paralysed and wheelchair-bound for two years after an accidental gunshot injury. The film's tagline says, 'The greatest comeback story of the hockey legend'. Diljit plays the lead role along with Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, and others. The film is set to release on July 13.

3. Kapil Dev biopic

This Ranveer Singh starrer untitled film is based on the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film will show the iconic World Cup win of 1983. The makers of the film have revealed that the film will release on April 9, 2019.

4. Saina Nehwal biopic

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and is based on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actress has been prepping up to get into Saina's character. Shraddha is training under Pullela Gopichand who also trains Saina Nehwal. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

5. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's untitled film on kabbadi

The film will star Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Ashwiny's film is based on kabbadi and Kangana is prepping hard for it. The actress will go through a physical transformation for the role.