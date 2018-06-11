Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, for which she is currently shooting in London. The actress will also appear on director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next project. After Kangana wraps up the shoot for Mental Hai Kya, she will start shooting for the Ashwiny's film.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Kangana will shoot for Ashwiny's untitled film from October to December. Kangana will be playing the role of a kabaddi player and will be training accordingly to fit in the character.

A source revealed to the Daily, "Kangana's Mental Hai Kya wraps up on July 11. She will immediately fly back to Mumbai and complete some patchwork of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She has to devote two days to a brand shoot. But, for the most part of August, she and Ashwiny will be busy doing workshops for the kabaddi film."

Talking about Kangana's tough training schedule and the preparation for the film, the source further revealed, "Ashwiny is screening national-level kabaddi champions' profiled to find the one who can handhold Kangana through the sport. While Kangana has already started practising yoga to be able to master holding breath- a pre-requisite of the game- the prep will see her learning different kinds of holds and kicks. Learning the crocodile hold and wrist catch will be crucial. She will also need to undergo a change in terms of her physique."

"She will learn about the various lives of Kabaddi players and their challenges," the source added.

Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was scheduled to release in April but got delayed due to the work on its VFX. The film is based on the life of Rani LaxmiBai of Jhansi. Manikarnika is directed by Krish and is produced by Zee Studios.