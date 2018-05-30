Manikarnika Vs 2.0: Krish waiting for Shankar to announce release date of Rajinikanth's film

The makers of director Krish's Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut want to avoid its clash with Shankar's 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Hence, they have delayed the announcement of its release date.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Moviegoers are eagerly awaiting the release date. The movie went on floors in May 2017, but the makers are tight-lipped about its release. The viewers were wondering over their silence.

Kamal Jain, who is producing Manikarnika with Zee Studios and Nishant Pitti, has finally opened up on its release date. While talking to Mid-Day, the producer said:

We have mounted the movie on a scale that's hard to imagine. We don't want to clash or release too close to a film that can eat into our business. While we want to release the film between August and September, we haven't zeroed in on a date yet.

Jain further stated that he is yet to discuss the issue with the makers of 2.0. When asked about it, he said, "We haven't, as of now. But buzz in the market is that they too are planning a release around September. So, we will wait and come to a consensus. Movies like Rani Laxmibai biopic are a one-time creation; we can't afford to go wrong with it. So, rushing with dates is not a good idea."

Manikarnika is set to be the next big-ticket historical Indian movie after Padmavat and Baahubali. Kangana Ranaut plays the lead while Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni and Sonu Sood essay important roles. The movie is currently in post-production and the filmmakers are said to be eyeing the September 28 window.

"If you see, we started the shooting of Manikarnika in the month of May last year and now it's been only one year since we started shooting. We launched the film in Varanasi on May 5 and we started shooting for it in June-July last year. I think when you make a film on huge scale, then it normally takes one or one and half year but I can say that this year we will be able to release the film." Kangana Ranaut told IANS.