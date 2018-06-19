Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to reunite with director Anurag Basu, who was the director of Kangana's debut film Gangster (2006). They had also collaborated for Kites (2010) starring Hrithik Roshan.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film is titled Imali and Kangana will start working for it after she finishes shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's next film.

A source revealed to the daily, "The prep for Imali is expected to begin by August but the film should roll only towards the year-end. The search for the male lead is on."

When the actress was asked about the same, Kangana told the daily, "It's too early to talk about Imali as we are starting the film around the end of the year. All I can say is that Anurag is my godfather and everything I am today is because of him… I can't wait to go back to the beginning."

Ashwini Iyer's film is a kabbadi drama and will go on floors in October. Kangana is training to get the right physique to fit into her role in the film, where she is playing the role of a kabaddi player. The actress is taking yoga classes and she will be trained by national-level kabbadi players.

Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao. The film is being directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Kangana will also be playing the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, also starring Ankita Lokhande and Sonu Sood.

Talking about the release date of Manikarnika, Kangana had told IANS, "If you see, we started shooting of Manikarnika.. in the month of May last year and now it's been only one year since we started shooting. We launched the film in Varanasi on 5 May and we started shooting for it in June-July last year. I think when you make a film on a huge scale, then it normally takes one or one and half year but I can say that this year we will be able to release the film."