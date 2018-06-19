Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to prep for her upcoming biopic film based on Saina Nehwal's life. Shraddha is getting some training to ace her role as Saina in the film. The actress is working on building up her stamina and get in shape to look like a sportsperson.

A source informed International Business Times India that Saina is currently training in Hyderabad with Saina's trainer Pullela Gopichand. Pullela is also the coach of the Indian badminton team.

Earlier, the work on the film was delayed due to a lot of commitments that Shraddha was entangled with. The director of the film, Amole Gupte, waited for her to be done with all her other work to get back on track with this film. The director had earlier revealed that he had started working on the film in 2015 and is not ready to rush it.

"I have already given two-and-a-half years of my life. I am used to this pace (of working). There is a lot of preparation required for this film. We are at it," the director had told PTI.

The source also revealed that Saina Nehwal wants the role to be perfect and is putting in her efforts too to train Shraddha.

Talking about Shraddha's intensive training to adapt to the role of Saina Nehwal, Amole told Mumbai Mirror, "From here on, it will be a roadmap for Shraddha's badminton training, part one of which is already over in terms of her understanding of Saina's style on the court, her grip on the racket and the ground. Saina's style is very different from her contemporaries and we have a research team that has closely watched every match played by her."

"Also, since Saina is from Hisar and her family continues to use the Haryanvi dialect in conversations with each other, we got Amitosh on board who was born in Haryana and has written the dialogue wherever the Haryanvi twang was required. Amitosh will guide Shraddha with the dialogue delivery too," he added.

Shraddha will soon appear on screen with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She will also appear with Rajkummar Rao in a comedy-horror film Stree and Prabhas' action film Saaho.