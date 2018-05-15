Newton actor Rajkummar Rao has finally decided to take a break from work with his girlfriend Patralekha in Los Angles. The actor's recent release Omerta has received great reviews from critics. The film is a dark thriller with Rajkummar playing the role of a terrorist named Omar Saeed Sheikh.

Now, Rajkummar has started the shoot for his upcoming film Mental hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

The actor has been working really hard for the last two years. Rajkummar was on a tight schedule with back to back release of Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Newton.

This year, the actor has a really interesting lineup. Apart from Mental Hai Kya, Fanne Khan, Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga are also on the list. Rajkummar will be working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut.

Talking about his break from work, Rajkummar told Pinkvilla, "The last few months have been pretty hectic and I have been running from pillar to post fulfilling my commitments. This break has come at a perfect time for me. I'm quite excited."

Talking about Omerta in an earlier interview with Indian Express, Rajkummar had said, "I think it (Omerta) was even more difficult than Trapped. That film was physically taxing but this one mentally shook me up. I was exploring the world which I had no idea about. I was exploring dark roots and secrets about that world and I was very disturbed while shooting for it because I had to play him for that. I had to believe in his ideologies and that was an extremely disturbing process. It is not something I really enjoyed doing."