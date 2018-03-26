Shahid Kapoor is known to be a professional and doesn't let illness affect his commitments. In fact, the actor was upset when he had to cut short the final schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Dehradun and return to Mumbai after he fell sick.

It was said that the Padmaavat actor was down with high fever. However, it has now been revealed that Shahid has been spitting blood. He had to shoot an intense sequence, which required him to speak his dialogues in high pitch and that resulted in his throat getting infected.

"Shahid started spitting blood. Though many thought it was just a viral infection, doctors, who checked on him said that because of the intensity of the scream, some blood vessel was affected," a source told DNA.

Fortunately, the actor is recovering fast and is likely to be back on the sets within two days. "Shahid plans to be back to the set in a day or two. He will finish his schedule and then return home towards the month-end," the source added.

Earlier, when producer Prernaa Arora was asked if Shahid's illness would affect the shoot, she had shrugged it off saying that shoots getting cancelled due to illness were no big deal.

"There will be illnesses, and sometimes schedules will get postponed, delayed and cancelled. It's no big deal. Shahid is a dream actor to work with. The way he has transitioned smoothly from his royal role in Padmaavat to the working class everyman in Batti Gul is a measure of his versatility. The audiences won't believe it's the same actor!" the producer had told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, post Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid will apparently star in the remake of 1964 classic psychological thriller Woh Kaun Thi? that featured legendary actors Manoj Kumar and Sadhana. Also, a few reports said that the actor would be paired opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is likely to step into Sadhana's shoes.