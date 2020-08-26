Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has urged the central government for postponing the JEE and NEET 2020 exams. He said that this is not an examination only for students, but an examination for the Government too.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), which are meant for admissions to engineering and medical colleges, are scheduled for the first half of September. The students protested around the country and urged the government to postpone the examinations as they put their lives at risk during the tough time of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi attacked the Centre on Wednesday over the JEE NEET, saying it does not care about students. She also held a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of seven states to work out a united opposition response. On the other hand, several celebs have expressed their concerns over these exams and Sonu Sood is the latest to join their league.

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter account this afternoon (August 26) to urge the government. The actor tweeted, "This is not an examination only for students. It's an examination for the Government too. Govt. has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days. Make it happen and bring those smiles back. Students & Govt. can prepare in this time window. #PostponeJEE_NEET."

It is known that Sonu Sood has become a messiah for the migrant workers, poor people, farmers and students. Ever since the break out of COVID, the actor has been doing his bit to society and serving helpless people in different ways. He provided free smartphones to the students of government school Morni.

A netizen named Hina Rohtaki (@HinaRohtaki) tweeted a video and captioned it with, "Students of Govt school Morni were in for a surprise when they got a call from Actor Sonu Sood, his friend Karan Gilhotra this mrng who announced that thy need not travel miles for phones as they handedover new smart phones to their Principal @iepunjab @SonuSood @Karan_Gilhotra."

Sonu Sood responded to Hina Rohtaki and thanked her for bringing the issue to his notice. The actor tweeted, "A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice."