Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to actor Sonu Sood after he sent a tractor to a struggling farmer from Chittoor. Naidu also announced to take care of his two daughters' education.

A video of farmer using his daughters for ploughing his field created a lot of buzzes online. A guy named Krishnamurthy tweeted the video and wrote, "Terrible! Tomato farmer in Madanapalle, #Chittoor dt, forced to use his daughters for ploughing as he doesn't have money to rent bulls. He suffered huge losses last time due to #coronavirus pandemic. With no cash in hand, he begins Kharif season on a sombre note. #AndhraPradesh."

Multi-lingual actor Sonu Sood, who has been making it to headlines for his good work, retweeted the above post and assured to send him a tractor. He wrote, "This family doesn't deserve a pair of ox Ox..They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields Stay blessed @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors."

N Chandrababu Naidu impressed with the good work of Sonu Sood, spoke to the actor over the phone to thank him for his generosity. The former CM of Andhra Pradesh tweeted that video of the farmer's family with the tractor and announced to take the responsibility of his daughters' education.

Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, "Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao's family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams."

Responding to CBN, Sonu Sood wrote, "Thank you so much sir for all the encouraging words. Your kindness will inspire everyone to come forward and help the needy. Under your guidance millions will find a way to achieve their dreams. Keep inspiring sir. I look forward meeting you soon. "

CBN's son Lokesh Nara tweeted, "Keep up the great work you've been doing during these tough #Covid_19 times @SonuSood. Truly appreciate your noble act of kindness for the family.

Meher Ramesh tweeted, "#SonuSoodRealHero @SonuSood Arranging buses ,trains,even flights to all the needy people in this Covid times this "Super Human " now helped a Farmer family in AP village!with a brand new Tractor! with In a day! Kashmir to Kanyakumari his service don't have any boundaries."

Director Krish Jagarlamudi tweeted, "Salute to this wonderful Human being and an ultra #Superman @SonuSood