Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on Dalit Judge Ramakrishna by the aides of YSRCP leader Peddi Ramachandra Reddy, Minister of Mines and Minerals.

Some men got into a fight with magistrate Ramakrishna at his residence in B Kothakota on Wednesday after he questioned them stealing his bricks stocked for construction. When he approached B Kothakota police station to file a complaint, Peddi Ramachandra Reddy called the police and asked them not to file a case.

This incident came to light days after the harassment of a farmer by Nellore police. Talking to Andhrajyothy, Ramakrishna said, "When I was narrating the incident to the Sub Inspector, he received a call from Minister Peddi Ramachandra Reddy. The Minister asked him not to file a case so he left without taking my complaint."

N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn Peddi Ramachandra Reddy. The former AP CM tweeted the photo of the judge and wrote, "Strongly condemn the heinous attack on Dalit Judge Ramakrishna Garu. His only fault was to stand up for Dalit families whose assigned lands are being forcibly taken away by Land Grabbers and Goondas of YSR Congress. #TDPWithDalits."

Chandrababu Naidu recalled the series of attacks on Dalit leaders and gave a call to intellectuals of the community to unite and fight. He tweeted, "This is one of the many incidents of atrocities being carried out on Dalit intellectuals including former MP Harsha Kumar, Dr. Sudhakar, Dr. Anitha Rani, Mahasena Rajesh and others."

The ex-CM of Andhra Pradesh added, "Denying justice to Dalits and stifling their voice with intimidation & violence will set a poor example for the entire society and future generations. Dalit intellectuals must unite to fight this menace with one voice and reclaim what is rightfully theirs. #TDPWithDalits."