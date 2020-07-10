Andhra Pradesh witnessed yet another incident of inhuman dumping of multiple bodies of Covid-19 victims in a pit near Nellore. Netizens have joined former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in condemning CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YCP government faced a lot of criticism for using JCB to disrespectfully dump the dead bodies of the patients, who died of Covid-19 infection, in a single pit. The video featuring such incidents in Tirupati and Srikakulam created a lot of buzz in social media with many demanding the Chief Minister's apology and urging him to give a respectful burial to every victim.

CBN demands apology from Jagan



But Andhra Pradesh government doesn't seem to have learnt a lesson from them, as another similar incident has come to light in the state. The municipal authorities in Nellore dumped the bodies in a pit using an earthmover. A passerby is said to have shot the video of this incident and shared it on social media. It is not clear when this incident took place.

N Chandrababu Naidu took to his Twitter account to condemn the disrespectful dumping of Covid-19 patients into a single pit in Nellore. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister shared the video of it and said that he is pained to see the incident. He also informed CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the grieving families who wished for a respectful departure for their loved ones.

CBN captioned the video with, "Pained to see bodies of #Covid_19 patients in Nellore being disrespectfully thrown into a single pit using an Earthmover. This is happening time & again. @ysjagan Govt must offer an apology to the grieving families who wished for a respectful departure for their loved ones."

With regard to the incident in Tirupati, the state government had come up with an excuse that the body of the patient was overweight and it had taken the permission of his family to use JCB. After seeing the latest video, some people mocked the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, by asking them to come up with a better excuse this time.

Balakrishna @Balakrishna096

Video part-2: Reportedly the incident had taken place last night. Locals alleged that the dead bodies of the #COVID__19 patients being buried in such this manner from few weeks. Let's hope for the better excuses from the govt, not like #Tirupati's incident. #AndhraPradesh

Krishnamurthy @krishna0302

This can't be happening again! After 2 incidents in #Srikakulam, 1 in #Tirupati, yet another video reveals that there's no dignity in death in #AndhraPradesh. Bodies of #COVID19 patients flung onto JCBs which was later dumped near #Penna river bed in #Nellore. While in #Tirupati, family's permission was taken as the body was overweight, there is no excuse for such incorrigible behaviour in other places! Someone had to intervene.

Nellutla Kavitha @iamKavithaRao