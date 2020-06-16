Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Balakrishna, Nara Lokesh, and other opposition leaders held a protest against the arrest of the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) MLA and ex MLC ahead of the Budget session.

The TDP activists protested against the arrest of its MLA K Atchannaidu and leader JC Prabhakar Reddy at the party office on Saturday. They alleged that the YSR Congress Party-led government was trying to divert people's attention from its failures by arresting the TDP leaders. But the YCP denied their charges and said that the TDP is trying to protect and support its corrupt leaders.

With the meetings of Budget 2020, starting today, Chandrababu Naidu, Balakrishna, Nara Lokesh and other TDP members came to the Andhra Pradesh assembly wearing black shirts. TDP members stood and protested while the governor addressed. When the unfazed Governor continued his speech, the TDP leaders walked out of the house, shouting slogans against the YCP-led government.

Before the session began, the TDP leaders held a protest outside the assembly and shouted the slogans against the ruling party. Many activists of the party also condemned YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for arresting its leaders and they trended the hashtags like #BCsHarassedByJagan, #WeStandWithAtchannaidu, #TDPWithJCFamily.

The photos and videos of the TDP leaders are now creating a buzz on social media. A party worker named Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) tweeted a video of their protest in front of Andhra Pradesh assembly and wrote, "#TDP MLAs and MLCs hold a protest on the first day of the assembly session. Protest called against the arrest of party MLA and ex MLC. #Assembly #Budget2020 @JaiTDP @ncbn