YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has launched 1088 ultra-modern 108 and 104 ambulances on Doctor's Day. Staring from Benz Circle in Vijayawada, ambulances moved to different zones within the state.

The ambulance service of 108 and 104 is a free emergency service in 25 States and Union Territories of India. The service is a public-private partnership between state governments and private emergency medical services providers. Former great Andhra Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy launched this service in Andhra Pradesh.

This system, which was originally designed by Satyam Infotech, became popular in rural Andhra Pradesh. After seeing its popularity, former Union Health Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss later introduced in other parts of India. YSR government announced that it would launch 1088 ultra-modern 108 and 104 ambulances in memory of Rajanna (YS Rajasekhara Reddy) on the Doctor's Day.

Hours before the CM flagged off them, YSR Congress Party tweeted, "1088 ultra modern mobile medical units and ambulances to hit the state roads for effective delivery of 104 and 108 services. Hon'ble CM Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off 108 and 104 vehicles today at Benz circle, Vijayawada. #108_104LegacyContinues #YSJaganCares."

Later, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off new healthcare service vehicles and inaugurated a Cancer Care Center at Guntur. The CM of AP took to wish the doctors and wrote, "Best wishes to the medical fraternity on #DoctorsDay. Honored to inaugurate a Cancer Care Center at Guntur & flag off a fleet of 1088 brand new 104, 108 healthcare service vehicles, today. AP Govt is committed to providing quality healthcare in the remotest regions of AP."

Many people including some celebs are impressed with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's new healthcare service vehicles. They thanked him for his good work and trending #YSJaganCares. The following are some celebs tweets on the AP CM's initiative.

Puri Jagannadh: While the world is battling with corona crises, Hats off to @ysjagan garu to arrange a fleet of '108,104' ambulances in urban n rural areas of AP for emergencies, accidents, disasters and serious alignments . Huge respect sir #Corona #YSJaganCares

Gopichandh Malineni: Great achievement @ysjagan Garu Thumbs up it's really helpful

Kona Venkat: A great initiative towards healt care sir @ysjagan