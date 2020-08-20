Popular actor Sonu Sood, who has been the messiah of migrants and poor during the tough times, said that he has received 31,690 requests for help and it is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone.

Sonu Sood has become popular through his performance as a villain on screen, but he has become a real-life hero with his charity work during the tough times of the novel coronavirus pandemic. He has helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes from different parts of the country. Besides, he is helping poor people pay their children's school fees or reset up their businesses and agriculture.

As he continues to help the needy peopl, Sonu Sood has been flooded with requests through e-mails and social media channels like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The multilingual actor took to Twitter this morning to reveal the number of requests he has got. He also said that it is impossible to reach everyone. And he offered apologies to the people for missing their messages.

Sonu Sood tweeted on Thursday morning. "1137. mails. 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages 6741. twitter messages. Today's HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message."

Hours before this post, a netizen named Kolluri Siva Sai Anil Kumar tweeted, "@SonuSood as we tagged u earlier for my friend (her mother passed away) we have a flight tomorrow to India and we r trying to contact immigration but couldn't. pls help her sir, she need to go urgently.."

Sonu Sood responded to him and expressed his regret over his mother's death. He not only assured the help, but also requested for his contact number. The actor wrote, "Iam sorry for her mother's demise. Pls share the contact and which airport do you need help. Will get it sorted. @GovindAgarwal_"