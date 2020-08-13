Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora recreated 'Munni Badnaam Hui' moment on the stage of India's Best Dancer. They also revealed that they did a world tour and performed on this track of Dabangg.

Sonu Sood has become the messiah of migrants and helped people across the country with his noble gestures. He has been in news for his good works for quite some time now. The actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Now he will be a special guest on India's Best Dancer, which will celebrate Azadi special to mark the occasion of Independence Day.

In the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer, everyone appreciated and saluted Sonu Sood's kind gestures in difficult times. The actor even shared anecdotes about his journey and experiences in the past four months. The episode promises a plethora of sweet moments, and heart-touching incidents narrated by him.

Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora, who is one of the judges on India's Best Dancer, have worked together in Dabangg in the past, On a lighter note, this special episode of will see these actors setting the stage on fire with their performance on the chartbuster Munni Badnaam Hui.

Bharti quizzed them about the song and then requested Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora to dance together on India's Best Dancer. The two stars obliged graciously and shook a leg on their famous track 'Munni Badnaam Hui' and captivated everyone around with their sizzling moves.

Walking down memory lane, Sonu Sood shared, "It was not just a memorable song in the film, but we also performed on this song across different countries such as America and Canada." Malaika Arora added, "We did a world tour and performed on this track."

India's Best Dancer is one of the popular shows of Sony Entertainment Television. It is known for its interesting content and power-packed performances presented by its top 10 contestants. These contestants along with their choreographers are reviewed by the terrific trio of judges – Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. Sonu Sood's special episode will be aired at 8.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.