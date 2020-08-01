It's been a couple of weeks since Kapil Sharma and his crew began shooting for the new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show thanks to the ease of lockdown restrictions. It was recently revealed that Sonu Sood, who has become the 'messiah' of migrant labourers, will be the first guest on the show post lockdown. However, angry netizens are, unfortunately, calling for a boycott of the show since Salman Khan is the producer.

It so happened that Kapil Sharma recently uploaded a promo of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Sonu Sood. The ace comedian can be seen cracking jokes with Sonu and having a good laugh over it.

"Don't miss the first episode of #TKSS after a long break with the Hero of #2020 @SonuSood

paji tomorrow 9:30 pm @SonyTV #TheKapilSharmaShow stay safe," Kapil Sharma tweet along with show's promo.

However, some people seems to have decided to boycott the show just because of Salman Khan's involvement in the show as a producer. For the uninitiated, Salman had received massive backlash in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death wherein people were holding the Dabangg star responsible for the actor's death.

"Although Sonu bhai is a real Hero, don't want to miss Sonus talks. But, this show is produced by

@BeingSalmanKhan - Sushants Murderer. So all those thinking what to do, let's watch only this episode for Sonu Bhai post this Bann Kapil Sharma Show," one Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user said, "Change your criminal on bail @BeingSalmanKhan Producer dude. And Please India lets not waste time and money both on these people. Kapil no wonder is a great soul. Sonu sir the love is in the air any which ways you rule the heart."

Another one followed the suit and tweeted, "I am not going to watch even for Sonu. For me, boycott is boycott. Although, I was a greatest fan of TKSS. Mind my word, "I was". Was."

However, the number of people who wished to watch the show and enjoy their time was much bigger than those who called for a boycott of the show.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show team have been shooting the episodes sans live audience. The comedian had earlier shared an image where Archana Puran Singh was seen sitting on her grand chair along with posters of audience and a few crew members were spotted wearing PPE kits.

The team have been using fake laughter to fill in the gaps of the live audience. Take a look.