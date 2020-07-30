Multi-lingual actor Sonu Sood, who is turning 47 today, celebrated his birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He revealed that he has written trend-setter dialogues of Salman Khan's Dabangg.

The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on the television on August after almost 4 months. Keeping up with the promise of entertaining the whole country, the popular comedy show will treat the viewers with fun unlimited with all-new episodes this weekend. Sonu Sood will be the first guest on the show after the Covid break.

Sonu Sood is the man of the moment, who turned out to be the 'messiah' of migrant workers in these difficult times. The cast and crew present along with the guest from NGO celebrated his birthday on the sets of the show. Everyone lauded him for his efforts of helping the migrants reach their places safely.

Later, Kapil Sharma asked the actor if he wrote the dialogue 'Hum Tum Mein Itne Ched Karenge...' in the movie Dabangg. Sonu Sood replied, "Yes! Its true. I remember, we were shooting in Filmalaya and it was our first day, after the song Munni Badnam. I have an interest towards writing dialogues and the directors who I've worked with know my penchant for writing.

Sonu Sood added, "Abhinav is a good friend and we keep exploring a lot in writing. During this, the idea for this dialogue came about and Abhinav and I moulded it together and that's how 'Hum Tum Mein Itne Ched Karenge, came about. And when Salman Bhai heard it, he said to Abhinav that "Yeh Dialogue Badaa Kamaal Hai. But, Bhulnaa Mat Kisney Likhaa Hai"."

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood also revealed how another trend-setter dialogue came during his conversation with Salman Khan. He said, "I also remember, we were shooting in Wai, and Salman Bhai and I were travelling together in a car. Salman Bhai casually asked me, 'Sonu, Tu Lambaa Badaa Hai, Tu Comfortable Hai Naa' to which I said, "Kanoon Ke Haath Aur Sonu Sood Ki Laat, Dono Bahot Lambhi Hai Bhaiyaa'."

The Bollywood superstar was so impressed with the dialogue that he made to shoot it the next day. Sonu Sood added, "Salman Khan was so impressed with the dialogue that we shot for it the very next day and he incorporated that in the film as Chedi Singh's dialogue – 'Kanoon Key Haat Aur Chedi Singh Ki Laat, Dono Bahot Lambhi Hai Bhaiyaa'.