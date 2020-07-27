Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, there has been a chaos on social media with celebrities like Kangana Ranaut blaming the industry biggies for pushing the Kai Po Che to this extreme step. She recently openly pointed fingers at Karan Johar, YRF, Mahesh Bhatt and even labelled Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as B grade actresses.

However, actor Sonu Sood, who decided to walk out of Manikarnika after Kangana Ranaut had chopped off his role after taking over the director's seat, expressed his disappointment saying that people have been trying to settle their scores by using Sushant's death as a medium. Though Sonu didn't name anyone in particular, it seemed as if it was an indirect jibe at Kangana who had been vocal on Sushant's death.

"Lot of people trying to get mileage, over this subject, that's very unfortunate. Imagine the family living in Patna, imagine what they must be going through. People who haven't met him in their life, and they want to sit on a debate which is unfortunate," Sonu Sood was quoted as saying by Republic TV.

Kangana had recently admitted in an interview with TOI that she had never crossed path with Sushant or ever spoken to him. "Sushant and I, we never really crossed paths. But we were always really close, you know," she said adding that he used to get updates of Sushant from his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Sonu Sood's million dollar advise for outsiders

Sharing his two cents on the ongoing insider vs outsider debate, Sonu Sood had said in an interview with India Today that outsiders need to have nerves of steel if they ever wish to enter the film industry.

"So the only thing I can tell outsiders coming into this industry is that come only if you have nerves of steel and don't expect miracles to happen. Just because you look a certain way or have a good physique doesn't mean somebody from a production house will spot you and cast you in their next film," he said.

He further added, "A star kid, in that aspect, will obviously have easy access. The father will just pick up the phone and speak to the director or the producer of the film and they will get a break. Tomorrow if my kids want to be in this industry, perhaps it will be easy for them."