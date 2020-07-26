Kangana Ranaut has been spearheading the demand to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput after his untimely death. However, during her quest, the Manikarnika actress has been making very serious allegations against Bollywood celebrities. One of them was against Mahesh Bhatt wherein she said that the filmmaker threw a chappal at her when she refused to sign a film with him.

And while Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan have responded to Kangana's allegations saying that it was Mahesh Bhatt who gave her the first break in Bollywood, singer Sonu Nigam has now come in support of Kangana saying that he believes the claims she had been making against the filmmaker.

"If she said that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened," Sonu Nigam told Times Now adding that she respects Kangana a lot and it takes a lot of 'clarity of mind' to stand up for something.

He further added, "The people who could be wrong for her may mean nothing to me. I have probably had no experiences, even though I have been working for them for last 25-30 years, but I might have none such experiences for those people. But if she is saying that they have done something to her which is as ugly as this, I choose to believe her because I don't think people are so crazy that they will make up stories like that."

Kangana had made her Bollywood debut Gangster that was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt. However, last year, her sister Rangoli had claimed that the big break was given to Kangana by Anurag and not Mahesh. She had even accused the film-maker of throwing "chappal" at her on a film set.

Addressing Kangana as "bachchi (kid)", Mahesh said that it is against his nature and upbringing to comment anything negative about people he considers his children.

"She (Kangana) is a bachchi. She started her journey with us. Just because her relative (Rangoli) is attacking me, I won't comment," Bhatt told IANS.