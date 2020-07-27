The Mumbai Police, on Monday (July 27), summoned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and interrogated him for over two and half hours in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

In his statement to the Mumbai Police, Bhatt said that he never offered Sushant a role in Sadak 2 as it was pretty clear from the beginning that Sanjay Dutt was always going to be the lead actor in the sequel.

There were reports that Sushant had shown his interest to work with Mahesh Bhatt and made a request to consider him for any role in the sequel. However, Bhatt clarified that he never had a professional discussion with Sushant ever.

Bhatt said that he met Sushant only twice - once when the Kai Po Che actor had come to visit him in 2018 and the second time when Sushant was unwell in February 2020 and Bhatt had gone to see him at his Bandra residence.

According to a report in India Today, the filmmaker also made it clear that during their meeting, they discussed about Sushant's YouTube channel, books written by Bhatt and other literary things. They never had work-related talks between them.

Apart from Bhatt, the Mumbai Police is now going to question Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, on Tuesday (July 28). Kangana Ranaut, who had been demanding justice for Sushant, was also recently summoned by the police to record her statement. Since she is currently staying in Mumbai, Kangana has been asked to record her statement and send it to the concerned authorities on this particular case.

The police, so far, have interrogated over 35 people to solve the mystery of why Sushant ended his own life. The initial investigation report has ruled out possibility of any foul play.