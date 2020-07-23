Kangana Ranaut has been raising her voice against injustice faced by many outsiders who come with a dream to become a star in the Bollywood industry. But in the name of giving justice to Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has been cashing in on the actor's death to emerge victorious in her battle with Bollywood celebrities.

From calling out Karan Johar, Salman Khan for encouraging nepotism to labelling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as B grade actresses, Kangana's outrage against Bollywood has been despicable, And this time around, the Manikarnika actress has called out Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi for taking her sweet time to clarify the MeToo allegations levelled against the actor.

Tagging the Mumbai Police on Twitter, the tweet from Kangana's official team reads, "Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive?@mumbaipolice cn investigate."

On the other hand, Sanjana has opened up about the MeToo allegations against Sushant on the sets of Dil Bechara and how they were a dilemma to convince people that they are totally clean.

"Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was, 'How should we make them believe the truth?' Imagine what a sad state of affairs it is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and be like, 'How do we prove it?' He was like, 'Should I put out these chats?' I said, 'Go for it, maybe that will help.' So he put up the chats but still people were refusing to believe it. Then I, the girl who has supposedly accused the boy, put out a clarification. Even that didn't work," Sanjana Sanghi told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Sushant's response to MeToo allegations

There were reports on October 18, 2018 that Twitter had deleted theblue tick from the handle of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput following allegations of sexual misconduct. The actor had denied it saying his Twitter verification sign has been gone since September 5 after he deactivated his account following hacking.

After reports of sexual harassment emerged, Sushant Singh Rajput had on October 18 tweeted pictures of his chat on a messenger with Sanjana Sanghi, showing how friendly they were and that all was well. Later, he deleted it.

The deleted post of Sushant Singh Rajput read, "The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide."

Sushant Singh Rajput's two new posts are with the same message, "I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2)".

Sanjana's statement on MeToo allegations against Sushant

In a statement, Sanjana had clearly said that no such incident happened on the sets of the film.

"On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehavior on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures," she said in the statement.