The nepotism debate has completely lost its meaning all thanks to Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actress is now being accused of using Sushant Singh Rajput's death to fight her personal battles against certain celebrities like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and others. She recently called Taapsee Pannu a B grade actress which certainly didn't go down well with the Thappad actress.

Taapsee has been taking on Kangana ever since the latter's sister Rangoli Chandel called her a sasti copy of Kangana. The debate has now gone out of everyone's control with Kangana spearheading it by making veil accusations against her contemporaries.

However, Taapsee is not someone who would take things lying down. She had been taking digs at Kangana's statements in the media and this time around, she shared a couple of old video interviews of Kangana to expose her hypocricy like never before.

Kangana's old interviews exposes her views on nepotism

After watching the videos, one can easily figure out how Kangana's take on nepotism was completely opposite to her recent ones. At one point, she can also be seen defending star kids by giving her own example of how she had the privileged to have a quota while appearing for Pre medical test or PMT exam because of the legacy that her parents and grandparents left behind.

She can also be seen thanking filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for launching her in Bollywood and even went on to admit that it's completely fine to have a superstar boyfriend and use him to get to the top.

Taking a dig at Kangana's hypocricy, Taapsee expressed her surprise in a sarcastic manner. "Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the 'inside' or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai Zany face I'm gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai."

In another tweet, Taapsee added, "Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our 'territory' or their 'territory' matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar."

Take a look.

Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar. https://t.co/hPiOixDWi5 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020