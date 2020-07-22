Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara will be premiered in less than 48 hours. The Hindi movie is skipping theatrical release and directly hitting the OTT platform on Friday, 24 July.

Mukesh Chhabra, director of Dil Bechara, has now revealed the timings of its premiere. For a change, Dil Bechara is not releasing at midnight, rather in the evening. Yes, it will be out at 7.30 pm on Friday, 24 July.

Speaking with the IANS, Mukesh Chhabra has said that the audience from the US, UK, and Canada can also watch it at the same time. The reason to announce the time in advance is to make the viewers finish their other works and watch it at the said time.

"Usually, watching a film on OTT is quite an individual affair, and films are released at midnight. But this is the first time we want people to come together in their homes to watch the film together," the IANS quotes the director as saying.

Dil Bechara will be premiered on the Disney+Hotstar platform. The viewers can watch the film by downloading the app. As a mark of respect, non-subscribers of the app can also enjoy the film. The debutant added, "Whether you are a paid subscriber or not, you can watch the film just by downloading the app,"

He concludes, "Let us watch the film together, and I know he is up there in the sky somewhere, watching with all of us. It is special."

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on 24 June. His death has come as a shock to the people across the nation.

Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji, and Saif Ali Khan are part of the cast. Two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman has scored the music.